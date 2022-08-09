Abu Dhabi (Union)

Yas horses for the management of horse races belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, took the first and second places through “Elaf” and “Tima” in the Liwa International Stakes for the first category dedicated to fillies and mares aged four years and over For a distance of 2,000 metres, with a total prize money of 50,000 euros, sponsored by the 14th edition of the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was held at the French “Latest de Bosch” track.

The races are in implementation of the strategy of the festival, which is an important international event, which is being organized in many countries, with the aim of promoting purebred Arabian horse racing all over the world.

The horse “Elaf”, Lias, for the management of horse racing, under the supervision of Thomas Dumello, imposed its control from beginning to end led by jockey Anthony Krastos, and the daughter of “Rabah de Carrier” remained at the fore until she was able to secure her position, ending the race in a time of 2:11. :14 minutes.

After a great deal of effort in the competition, she came in second place, 1.5 lengths away from the representative of “Yas” the mare “Tima”, a descendant of “Baby de Carrier” led by the jockey Ortiz Mendesable, while she came in third place, 5 lengths behind the mare “Raysk Tot” to Dhafi. Al-Marri, under the supervision of Charles Jourdin, and led by Fabrice Ferron.

In the same ceremony, the filly, Fleur de Soleil, of Liagli Ranch, under the supervision of coach Elizabeth Bernard, and led by Gary Sanchez, outperformed the males, when she snatched the title of the Stallion’s Cup Race – Bre Arca, for a distance of 1600 meters, with a prize of 16,000 dirhams for horses at the age of four years. Just.

The champion, descended from the “Mengez” line, rushed to the top in the final stages, surpassing “Al-Faisal” by Sheikh Faisal bin Hamad Al-Thani, under the supervision of Charles Jourdin, and led by Maxime Jeune, while he came in third place with a difference of 1.5 length “Shaham”. The Levant” by Linda Moussalli, under the supervision of Thomas Forsey and led by Margot Romare.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the National Archive and Library, the main partner, Etisalat, the official partner, National Feed, the strategic partner, and Emirates Airlines, the official carrier. The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Viola Company, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and the Emirates Arabian Horse Association.