In the opinion of the Chief Executive, the defense of military intervention, on the other hand, is provided for in the Constitution and must be respected.

In 2020, the president participated in acts with anti-democratic agendas, which called for the closure of the STF and the National Congress, in addition to military intervention and the return of AI-5. The demonstrations are the subject of an investigation by the STF, under the report of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In addition to Moraes, other members of the Court have already criticized the president’s actions in the demonstrations.

The subject was raised during an interview with the program Flow Podcast, held by presenter Igor Coelho, on Monday (8.Aug.2022). The program lasted 5h20 and was watched by more than 500 thousand people.

The subject arose when Bolsonaro was talking about the possibility of imprisonment if he runs out of a mandate and loses his privileged forum. “I will be arrested for what charge? Undemocratic acts? Why did you suspect the electronic voting machine?”, he asked.

The interviewer then quoted “dubious tracks” raised by the president’s supporters at demonstrations.

“which track? Article 142? That’s it? That people say it’s the military intervening. If it is in the Constitution, all articles must be respected. From 1st to last. If someone says ‘AI-5’. Is there Institutional Act number 5? My son, stop embarrassing yourself. There is no Institutional Act number 5,” Bolsonaro said. “Now a Supreme Court minister is offended by AI-5, this minister is a slacker. There is no AI-5, what are you afraid of?”

Institutional Act nº 5 was the harshest of the dictatorship. It gave the military regime the power to censor the media, impeach anti-government congressmen and withdraw individual guarantees, paving the way for the institutionalization of torture.

Despite criticizing the request for the decree, Bolsonaro minimized its effects: “What is Institutional Act number 5? It allowed the impeachment of parliamentarians. No process. The vast majority of those impeached, the list was made by the Chamber’s table. I arrived in 91, talking to a lot of people there. Was something wrong? It happened. But no federal government lost a deputy for any day”.

The Chief Executive also said again that the military did not stage a coup d’état in 1964. In the Chief Executive’s version, the deposition of President João Goulart on March 31, 1964 was a deliverance from the hands of communists. “If you want to talk about a coup, say that the parliament took a coup. It wasn’t the military. (…) Why not show the truth to our population?”, he argued.

Annually, the president and his allies commemorate the anniversary of the date, which they call “revolution of 64”. In Bolsonaro’s interpretation, the country lived “a time of fear and threats, threats of what communists did where it was imposed without exception: they arrested and killed their own countrymen. That’s when Brazil remembered that it had a National Army and appealed to it”.