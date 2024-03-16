The graphologyas a discipline that analyzes writing to understand personalityoffers clues about the sensitivity of a person. Although it is not an exact science, certain calligraphic features can indicate a greater predisposition to sensitivity.

delicate letters

A smooth writing, without much pressure, is usually associated with sensitive and receptive people. Those who press the pen hard could be more impulsive and less sensitive to other people's emotions.

Side letters

Writing leaning to the right is related to sociability and emotional opennesswhile a tilt to the left would indicate introversion and greater emotional reserve.

Small letter

Small letters can indicate sensitivity and shyness, while large letters are associated with more extroverted and self-confident people.

How does a person who is sensitive write? According to graphology. Photo: PEXELS

rounded letters

Rounded and cursive letters are linked to kindness and sensitivity, while angular and pointed letters could indicate a more rational and less emotional personality.

Handwritten

Linked writing, where letters are joined together, reflects fluidity of thought and emotional connection. On the other hand, disconnected letters suggest greater independence and less need for emotional contact.

Detailed score

The presence of accent marks and marked dots indicates attention to detail and analytical skills, qualities that may be related to sensitivity.

The graphology It is not an infallible tool, sensitivity is a complex trait that is not defined solely by writing. However the calligraphic analysis can offer an interesting insight into a person's personality and emotions.

Observing calligraphy can be a window into understanding a person's sensitivity. Although it is not a definitive method, graphology can provide valuable information for those seeking to better understand themselves and others.