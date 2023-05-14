Music | The Cantores Minores choir performed in a traditional Mother’s Day concert

More than 200 choir members of different ages sang for mothers in Helsinki Cathedral.

14.5. 11:30 am | Updated 14.5. 18:29

Cantores Minores -the traditional Mother’s Day concert of the Muskaris and choristers of the boys’ choir was seen in the Helsinki Cathedral on Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m., and HS showed the concert live.

Around 40 students from Muskar and more than 50 boys from educational groups and around 130 A-choir members took to the podium, so a total of more than 200 singers of different ages.

Finland works as the artistic director of the largest boys’ choir and the director of the A-choir Hannu Norjanen.

The choirs of the Cantores Minores training groups lead the concert Anna Hurme, Terhi Orpana and Timo Pihkanen.

The group of Cantores Minores musical play school students is led by the teachers Heidi Luukka-Vanhanen, Verve Magdaleno and Terhi Orpana.

The organ is playing Olli Saari and Marja Kyllönen.

Founded in 1952, more than 3,500 boys have sung in the choir over seven decades.

Read more: Finland’s largest boys’ choir Cantores Minores faced a historic challenge in the corona year – A wonderful video and photo compilation shows the journey from the rehearsal hall to the concert at the Cathedral