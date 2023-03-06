The bicycle show returned to Alcantarilla yesterday. The best promises in cycling took the start in the 32nd edition of the Guerrita Trophy in a day that had everything in their favor. The organization did not fail, time accompanied and the athletes gave the stature. The victory of the second round of the Spanish Cup in the elite and sub-23 category was won by the Dutchman Yanne Dorenbos, from the Finisher team from Navarre [filial del Kern Pharma profesional]who imposed his powerful sprint on Calle Mayor de Alcantarilla.

TOP TEN

1.

Yanne Dorenbos (Galibier – Finisher)

2.

Ricardo Zurita (CC Padronés – Cortizo)

3.

Silva Coussan (Rural Savings Bank – Alea)

4.

Sergio Trueba (Infinite Cantabria)

5.

Sebastiano Minoia (Eolo – Kometa)

6.

Alexander Finlay (Bembibre)

7.

Vicente Rojas (Super Froiz)

8.

Jason Andrey (Araya)

9.

Asier Pablo González (Rías Baixas)

10.

Ilia Schegolkov (Controlpack)

Very soon, in search of the dispute of the first flying goal, the first escape attempts were made. When the race was approaching Sierra Espuña, Aguirre (Laboral Kutxa) and Juan Pedro Lozano (Valverde Team) jumped, who managed to achieve a difference of 20 seconds. Valverde’s Murcians were very active yesterday. In the vicinity of Barqueros they were neutralized, but the Murcian teams continued to seek leadership. Thus, Pedro García (Brócoli) and Merenciano jumped out of the group, they also distanced themselves by 20 seconds, but were caught at kilometer 25. The cyclists arrived at the first climb to La Perdiz with many riders wanting to blow up the race. It was Juan Diego Cano (Broccoli) who jumped, looking to break the group and make the selection, going through La Perdiz Asier González (Rías Baixas) in the lead, followed by Ferrán Robert (Controlpack) and Juan Diego Cano himself ( Broccoli) in third position.

After a dizzying descent, the second ascent to La Perdiz began. David Domínguez (Zamora Enamora) launched a powerful attack that helped him to crown the break in the lead, followed by Asier González (Rías Baixas) and Diego Uriarte (Finisher). The cyclist from Rías Baixas thus became the virtual winner of the mountain.

the longest fugue



Camino del Berro forged what was the longest break of the day, with only 35 units in a selected peloton in the double climb to La Perdiz. At this point, Jaime Guardeño (Caja Rural), Martín Rey (Cortizo), Álvaro Sagrado (Brocar Alé), Sergio Geerlings (Valverde) and Tomás Miralles (Essax) went on the attack. This quintet came to take a minute and 15 seconds from the rest, but the work of Eolo Kometa in favor of his fast men served to catch the escapees in the last 40 kilometers, already on the interurban circuit, a novelty this year and where it was decided the proof.

At this point, a series of attacks began that broke the calm at the head and Diego Uriarte (Finisher) managed to open the way and go through the flying goal in first position, followed by Geerlins and a squad that was already on the heels of the escapee, led by Estanislao Calabuig (Rural Bank).

Uriarte was neutralized in the last 15 kilometers. The peloton was heading towards a reduced sprint in the streets of Alcantarilla. Eolo continued to assume responsibility as for a large part of the day, with such bad luck that one of the great favorites and his main asset, Haimar Etxeberria, fell 3 kilometers from the finish line. The last attempts to break the peloton were unsuccessful and a final sprint was reached in the streets of Alcantarilla between 37 cyclists. The speed tip of Dorenbos (Finisher) stood out above the rest, who easily surpassed Zurita (Cortizo) and Silva (Caja Rural), both showing their credentials to fight for the general of the Spanish Cup.

Geerlings and the flying goals



The current leader, Schegolkov, came in tenth, a position that has been enough for him to maintain the sub-23 lead, while Zurita is confirmed as the elite leader. As for the rest of the classifications, Sergio Geerlings (Valverde) took the flying goals, a just prize for the Murcian and the Valverde Team, after a day of great battle on his part. The mountain was for Asier González (Rías Baixas), Rubén González (Valverde) was the best regional cyclist, while Telcom won by teams.