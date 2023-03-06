Happy ending in Pescara, where a camper went off the road near Lettomanoppello and remained poised on a cliff: on board the vehicle, there were two grandparents aged 71 and 69 and their 8-year-old granddaughter. The three passengers were saved thanks to the providential help of the carabinieri and firefighters: miraculously none of them were injured.

A camper goes off the road remaining poised on the edge of an escarpment, saving the three people on board: #Today the intervention of #fire fightersin action with teams on the ground and helicopter rescuers, in Lettomanoppello, in the province of #Pescara #dailyrescues #March 5 pic.twitter.com/lqZ8SomKR1 — Firefighters (@firefighters) March 5, 2023

The carefree day was turning into a tragedy. Two grandparents had left Rome with their granddaughter aboard their camper for a Sunday outing.

However, on the road, the vehicle skidded and ended up in a cliff near Lettomanoppello in Pescara, more precisely on the state road 614.

The grandparents and the granddaughter were extracted from the camper without even a scratch: the firefighters first let the grandfather with the child and then the grandmother out the front windows.