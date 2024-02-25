Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

From all over the world, they went to the Emirate of Sharjah, bringing with them various stories told by their lenses. Their journey was long and full of challenges and adventures, during which they spent hours under the sunshine behind their lenses, observing creatures in the darkness of the night, taking risks to document wars and disasters, and exploring rich and diverse cultures and traditions.

400 creative people from all over the world, each of them carrying in his pictures a message and a goal, seeking to disseminate and share them, to contribute to making the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2024” one of the most diverse and comprehensive platforms in the world for lovers of visual arts in its various forms.

The festival includes more than 90 individual and group exhibitions covering multiple sectors and different aspects, and includes 2,500 images worth more than 22.4 million dirhams, from the art of photography, such as portraiture, documentary and photojournalism, nature and wildlife, travel and adventure, fine arts and creative expression, and urban life. And the streets, sports and movement, and artistic and experimental topics, so that the images speak a universal language, touching hearts and minds, and conveying messages that every person understands.

At the heart of the festival, which is organized by the Sharjah Government Media Office, over a period of seven days from February 28 to March 5, the “Sharjah Expo Center” will transform into the most important vital center in the world for photo art and human communication, including various exhibition spaces and modern facilities that provide visitors with An enjoyable, useful and unique experience at the same time.

The festival also organizes more than 200 events, including workshops, seminars, and lectures, aimed at enhancing knowledge, skills, and inspiration in the field of photography. 150 of the most skilled visual storytellers in the world participate in these events, and in 79 dialogue sessions and group discussions, they provide advice, experiences, and visions that benefit everyone. Who is interested in the art of photography?