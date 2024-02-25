You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Guajiro Luis Díaz scored a goal against Chelsea.
The Colombian is seeking his fourth title with Liverpool in England.
The Colombian is seeking his fourth title with Liverpool in England.
Liverpool vs Chelsea It will be a 90-minute clash of powers. Reds and blues They meet this Sunday in the grand final of the English League Cupin the stadium of Wembley (London) and they reissue that final that Jürgen Klopp's team won in 2022.
The match defines the first champion of the season, gives an air of satisfaction to the winning team to face the final stretch of a tough road and can generate a negative psychological effect on the losing team.
Luis Díaz is one of the eleven chosen by Klopp to face the grand final in Wembley. The Colombian is looking for his second title of the Carabao Cup and the fourth with the Liverpool jacket: he won the League Cup and FA Cup in 2022and the English Super Cup in 2023.
