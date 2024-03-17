Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese brand, has once again shaken up the smartphone market with its latest offering, the POCO C65. This device, which breaks the $3,000 pesos barrier in the mid-range category, offers high-end specifications at a price that surprises all competition.

With the launch of LITTLE C65Xiaomi redefines the concept of “low cost” by providing users with a premium experience without compromising their wallets. This device is presented as an irresistible alternative for those looking for exceptional performance at a low price.

One of the most notable features of LITTLE C65 its awesome 6.74-inch screen with HD+ resolution. This screen not only guarantees an immersive visual experience for enjoying multimedia content, but is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, ensuring optimal durability against accidental drops.

In terms of performance, the LITTLE C65 is equipped with the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, backed by 8GB of RAM and a generous capacity 256GB storage. This combination delivers smooth, stutter-free performance for both everyday tasks and demanding games.

In the photography department, the LITTLE C65 does not disappoint. With a triple camera system that includes a 50MP main lens, Users can capture ultra-sharp images and explore various creative options. The era of blurry photographs has come to an end with this device.

In addition to its high-end specifications, the POCO C65 also offers additional features such as a fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking, headphone jack, and a minimalist and attractive design that sets it apart in the market.

However, perhaps the most impressive feature of the POCO C65 be its huge 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. This battery guarantees long-lasting autonomy, allowing users to enjoy their device for longer without worrying about running out of power.

The most surprising of all is its price. He LITTLE C65 is available from $2,199 in its version of 6GB RAM + 128GB and $2,499 in the 8GB + 256GB edition, which makes it an extremely attractive option for those looking for a high-quality smartphone without spending a fortune.