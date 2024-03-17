Care Chancho The world of comedy fell into mourning when he died on March 11 after suffering cardiac arrest. Great figures from the entertainment world said goodbye to him in an unusual wake that included a concert. Today, his son Yersson Espinoza Move forward with your own business. The comedian also gave an interview for a local media in which he made strong revelations.

Did Care Chancho want his son to be a comedian?

Chanchito Jr. He was interviewed by Trome at his wings shop, a business he shares with his partner. The media asked him about his work as a comedian and he explained that his father, Care Chanchodid not initially want him to dedicate himself to it. “I did not agree. He told me: 'Dedicate yourself to studying.' He never wanted it to be funny, but I was stubborn, stubborn, I fought him until the end,” he explained.

However, upon seeing him on stage, Care Chancho changed his mind: “One day he saw me performing at the circus, he disagreed with the owner of the circus. 'What are you doing to my son? Are you making him paint?', he said to the owner of the circus. 'But, Dad, I want to,' he responded. My dad pretended to leave the circus and I went out to work as a circus clown, and my old man had seen me hooded. Afterwards he talked to me, he told me: 'You have the angel to make people laugh.' Since then, he supported me“.

“(My dad) explained to me, taught me, gave me tips to make people laugh. He told me: 'I want you to be a comedian, If you're going to be a street comedian, I want you to not be a regular comedian. Dedicate yourself to it, give it 100%, love, want, don't work, have fun,' my dad advised me. And that's what I do in all my presentations, have fun, have a good time and leave happy when the audience dies laughing,” he said.

Why didn't Yersson Espinoza, Chanchito Jr., continue in 'La casa de la comedia?

The young comedian was also consulted about his departure from the comedy program 'La casa de la comedia', to which he said: “We recorded a few videos, there was already a group formed. The bosses, first, said that I was fine, and then they told me that I did not meet expectationsLater, they asked him if his departure was due to possible problems with Jefferson Prince, one of Petete's sons, and he assured: “With Jefferson, we had some issues, but that was many years ago; That is, it is not because of the theme of 'The House of Comedy', because that was another group. “Jefferson was in another group, and I was in another group.”

Minutes later he revealed: “It was more because of the fact that the first thing you do, you go. I think it was like that, because we all recorded normally, and I remember that One day I arrived late due to a personal issue and that's where the discomfort began, I think.. I talked to the bosses“I told them everything I had to tell them and they stopped calling me.”

What did Care Chancho die from?

Since 2018, the beloved comedian Care Chancho He was facing a series of health problems that affected his personal and professional life. That year, he revealed that he had a small brain tumor, which caused him to lose strength in his limbs and have difficulty speaking. The artistic community and his followers showed solidarity with him, organizing events to provide support.

In 2019, the situation worsened with paralysis in the legs due to a hernia. Despite this harsh reality, Care Chancho did not lose his characteristic humor, adapting to his new condition and continuing his career from a wheelchair. Finally, in the Chola Chabuca program it was detailed that he died after suffering a heart attack.