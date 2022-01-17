Countries around the world are already overcoming the economic crisis, but are facing a number of obstacles, such as rising prices and problems with supply chains, said Chinese President Xi Jinping. His statements at the opening of the World Economic Forum are quoted by RIA News.

“The global economy is emerging from the crisis, but it is also facing multiple constraints, global production and supply chains are chaotic, prices for basic commodities continue to rise,” he said. In addition, the situation is aggravated by the risks of an energy crisis, and the situation is becoming more uncertain.

Related materials:

At the same time, Xi Jinping expressed confidence that the Chinese economy is coping with the problems: it has managed to achieve GDP growth of about 8 percent and a “comparatively low” inflation rate.

During his speech, the Chinese leader also pointed out the seriousness of the threat of international confrontation. If it persists, the world faces colossal problems, he warned. “Our world today is far from calm, rhetoric inciting hatred and prejudice abounds. History has repeatedly proven that confrontation does not solve problems, but only entails catastrophic consequences,” Xi Jinping said.