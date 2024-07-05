XDefiant is slowly expanding and one of the latest novelties is the ranked mode, highly requested by players since the first activity game of the shooter. Unfortunately it seems that this has some problems as does not award RP (Ranked Point, ranked points).

Obviously this is a big problem, since the real big reason to play Ranked is to get the RP that allows you to to move up in rank. Fortunately, however, it seems that the situation is known to the development team and that they are analyzing the issue.