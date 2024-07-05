XDefiant recently introduced Ranked mode but there is a problem: points are not awarded for victory in some cases; Ubisoft has commented on this situation.
XDefiant is slowly expanding and one of the latest novelties is the ranked mode, highly requested by players since the first activity game of the shooter. Unfortunately it seems that this has some problems as does not award RP (Ranked Point, ranked points).
Obviously this is a big problem, since the real big reason to play Ranked is to get the RP that allows you to to move up in rank. Fortunately, however, it seems that the situation is known to the development team and that they are analyzing the issue.
XDefiant team comment
Patrick “ACHES” Price, Gameplay Designer of Ubisoft’s shootercommented on the situation via Twitter, where he wrote: “We are aware of a few cases where players win but receive 0 RP and are investigating. But to be clear: if you leave a match at any point (during lobby voting, when the match starts, just before it ends) you will receive the maximum RP loss. You are always incentivized to stay in a match to lose the least amount of RP. If the teams are unequal, 3:2 or worse, you will not lose any RP. Additionally, we will soon activate abandonment penalties, where you will be temporarily banned from ranked matches if you continue to abandon matches.”
The problem It also appears to be tied to situations where you are part of the winning team but die at the end of the match: in this case the XDefiant player gets zero RP.
We also recall that XDefiant changed the progression speed after listening to fans.
