The Egmont media group has published its financial report for 2023, also providing some information on its activities MercurySteam, one of its development studios. She actually hasn't revealed much, other than that she's continuing to work on it two big projects.

One of the two has the code name “Project Iron” and would be a action role-playing game third-person game set in a dark fantasy world. It will be published by 505 Games, which took on the project in November 2021.

Virtually nothing is known about the other project. Some suspect that it could be another collaboration with Nintendo after the success of Metroid Dread (another 2D Metroid?), but there's certainly nothing really there at this stage.