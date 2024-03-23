Among the new features arriving on Baldur's Gate 3 with the next updates that Larian Studios is working on there are also some new endings made tailor-made for evil playersat least according to the words of CEO Swen Vincke.
“The team is working on evil endings right now,” Vincke told IGN. “I've seen some of them. They're really evil. So the evil players will be satisfied.”
The new endings will be the last relevant content
Along with official mod support and new cutscenes, Vincke explained that this will basically be the latest major news of post-launch support for Baldur's Gate 3, after which the team will limit itself exclusively to periodic updates to eliminate bugs and imperfections, diverting the bulk of the attention to the next game.
In this regard, in another interview Vincke revealed that Larian Studios has “two large and ambitious projects” planned and at least one of them will be something different compared to Baldur's Gate 3 and the studio's previous games.
