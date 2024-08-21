Microsoft has announced that pre-orders are now open for new Xbox Series X|S console options, which will be available starting October 15, 2024. These new consoles, first revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, expand the range of choices for gamers with new configurations and designs. Pre-orders for the new consoles are now open, with multiple variants to suit different gamers’ needs.

One of the most interesting new features is the Xbox Series S – 1TB, available at a price of €349.99. This console, characterized by the Robot White color, doubles the storage space compared to the previous version, reaching 1TB. This expansion allows players to store an even greater number of games, thus responding to the growing demand for space related to increasingly complex and content-rich titles.

Another proposal is the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition, priced at €499.99. This version also comes with 1TB of memory, but stands out for being completely digital, eliminating the physical disk drive and offering a clean and modern design, always in Robot White. This is the first time that the Xbox Series X has been offered in this color, further expanding the aesthetic options for fans of the platform.

Finally, for those looking for something truly special, there is the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition, offered at a price of €649.99. This edition stands out not only for its generous 2TB storage space, but also for a unique design that will not go unnoticed. In fact, the console is characterized by the Galaxy Black color, accompanied by a matching wireless controller that features a Galaxy Black D-pad and a Velocity Green back cover.