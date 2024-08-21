2K and Firaxis Games today announced that Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, the next installment in the beloved strategy game series, will launch on February 11, 2025. The series, which has sold over 70 million units worldwide, continues to evolve with this seventh installment, introducing significant gameplay innovations. Civilization VII will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Mac and Linux via Steam. One of the new features is cross-play and cross-progression support, allowing players to continue their game across multiple platforms. The game is available for pre-order now.

The first details about the game were revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, with a gameplay reveal later that revealed some of the new features. Additionally, it was announced that Game of Thrones and Star Wars actress Gwendoline Christie will be the game’s new narrator, as shown in a live-action trailer. In Civilization VII, players will be able to make strategic decisions that will impact the cultural evolution of their empire. They will be able to play as one of many legendary leaders, guiding their empire through the different Eras of history, and choosing the civilization that best represents their ambitions at each stage.

Ed Beach, Creative Director at Firaxis Games, expressed his excitement for the new game, noting that new features, such as the ability to select leaders and civilizations independently of the historical era and a new art style, make Sid Meier’s Civilization VII a unique and immersive experience. Dennis Shirk, Executive Producer at Firaxis Games, reiterated the ambition of the project, calling it the largest and most complex in the series, with support expected for many years to come.

Key features of the game include the ability to build an empire that can stand the test of time, adapting and transforming as the Ages advance. Players will be able to explore a detailed world and interact with other historical leaders, improving their strategic skills. Multiplayer will offer challenges against other players, with games that can be played across multiple Ages or condensed into a single session. Additionally, Civilization VII promises an accessible experience for both series veterans and newcomers, thanks to a refined gameplay system and a revamped tutorial.

The game will be available in three editions: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Founders Edition, the latter with limited availability until February 28, 2025. A Collector’s Edition will also be available, featuring themed physical collectibles. The various editions will offer additional content, including early access to the game, DLC packs, and exclusive content.