If possible, branded and not bottled; in any case drinkable, even though the hangover prolongs the possible, even probable, headache to be suffered today in Huesca and Almería, where late party atmosphere is expected. Beticos and Sevillistas return to the field, a quadrilateral and not a rectangle in the cup tournament, the shortest and least paved path to winning a title. Not without obstacles, because both will have rivals, not sparring partners as in the first two rounds, respectable. The leader of Second, in the case of the Nervionenses; another candidate for promotion, sixth classified in silver, in the Heliopolitans. That’s nothing if we compare it to other campaigns in which lesser teams left us by the wayside. The return to the competition occurs hours after the respective fans have reaffirmed their loyalty to the shields. In the white and red case, with the massive attendance at the farewell of Jesús Navas, worthy of a legend, and in green and white the large presence at the last training session of their team. If in football there is no goal against without their own error, no one would score a goal against our fans. The fan’s attention is divided on these dates between the recent or immediate and the future. From the excessive decision to evict the entity’s largest shareholder from his seat to the gallant attendance of Joaquín and Manuel Pellegrini at the farewell to Jesús Navas, a proof of Seville that is no one’s monopoly, passing through that winter market that is not unproductive in the statistics of many seasons diminishes everyone’s hope for a better tomorrow. And the most immediate thing is brewing today far from a Seville that has the tremor as a common denominator excited for our children at the arrival of Their Majesties the Three Wise Men of the East. There will also be some this afternoon, on a continuous day, dressed in green and white in El Alcoraz in Huesca and the Stadium in Urcitano. Still celebrating and with the permission of the teetotalers, serve us a long drink, dear ones.

