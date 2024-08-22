At Gamescom Opening Night Live, the opening night of Europe’s biggest video game expo (currently taking place in Cologne, Germany), Xbox fans were treated to a series of jaw-dropping reveals and major news. Among the most anticipated announcements was the release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a title that promises to take the adventure and mystery of the iconic archaeologist to new heights. The game will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, 2024. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. A PlayStation 5 version is planned for spring 2025. Fans of the Call of Duty series were treated to a first look at gameplay for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which looks set to push the boundaries of the shooter genre even further. Additionally, the early access start date for Towerborne, another highly anticipated title, was announced.

During the event, new details were revealed about highly anticipated games like Starfield: Shattered Space, the expansion to the groundbreaking space exploration game that has captured the imagination of gamers around the world. With the conclusion of Opening Night Live 2024, Gamescom has officially begun, and Xbox will be there with one of the largest booths ever seen. Not only will many of the games mentioned be on display, but numerous titles for Xbox and Windows PC will also be available to play. These include Ara: History Untold and Age of Mythology Retold, two games that promise to captivate strategy fans. Additionally, titles from Xbox partners like Genshin Impact, Star Wars: Outlaws, and STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be on hand.