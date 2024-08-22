Fedez’s dig at Chiara Ferragni in his new single

On vacation in Costa Smeralda, where he was also joined by his children Leone and Vittoria, Fedez launches a new dig at his ex-wife Chiara Ferragni.

During a live show in Porto Rotondo, in fact, the rapper previewed Niky Savage’s new single, which should be called DiCapriowhich he himself collaborated on.

In the song there is a verse, sung by Niky Savage, which says: “Cu** panettone, but it’s not Balocco”. The reference to the influencer and the pandoro-gate affair is evident.

Even though the verse in the song is not directly sung by Fedez, who instead performs the chorus of the single, it was not unnoticed that the rapper, during the live performance, did not hesitate to hum the song, including the “incriminating” passage.