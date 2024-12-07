Addition time had just begun when Jamal Musiala finally stepped up to the rescue. What sounds strange was fitting for this, as always, goal-rich game between FC Bayern and 1. FC Heidenheim, which was by no means as exciting as the 4:2 (1:0) would suggest. Nevertheless, the Munich team were grateful afterwards that Musiala had continued his run after his substitution and, with his two goals in the 56th minute and in stoppage time, turned the very one-sided game into a well-deserved victory.