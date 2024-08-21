Microsoft has revealed the release date for the new models of Xbox Series X|Swhich we will be able to pre-order starting today. The distribution of the three new models will begin next October 15thwhile in some parts of the world it will be necessary to wait until October 29.

The models are:

Xbox Series S – 1TB (€349.99) : available in the Robot White color.

: available in the Robot White color. Xbox Series : available in Robot White, perfect for those who prefer digital gaming.

: available in Robot White, perfect for those who prefer digital gaming. Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition (€649.99): available in Galaxy Black, the matching controller will also have the same colors as the console.

Source: Microsoft