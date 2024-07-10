After a great year at Real Madrid, the Spanish team must keep the team together with a few new signings to ensure that something like this happens again. For the moment, the coach will continue to be Carlo Ancelotti, the orchestra conductor for the Merengue squad. Now they need to bring in players who follow the rhythm of this coach and for this reason we are going to propose four players that the Madrid team should sign in this summer market.
Bayern Munich’s Canadian left-back is another key target for Real Madrid. Davies is known for his speed and defensive ability, making him an ideal reinforcement for the team’s left flank. His addition would depend on a possible departure of Ferland Mendy.
The young Lille defender has been closely followed by Real Madrid, although his signing could be complicated due to the high financial demands of the French club. Yoro is considered one of the most promising defenders in Europe. With Nacho’s departure, Real Madrid would need to reinforce the central defender position and what better than a player who promises a bright future.
Bayer Leverkusen’s young attacking midfielder is another talent that Real Madrid are looking to secure for the future. Although Wirtz is expected to join the team in 2025, his signing is already agreed, with the player set to continue his development in Germany for another season. With Kroos gone, he would be the perfect replacement for the German.
The Portuguese goalkeeper has had a great Euro Cup and now with the possible departure of Lunin, Real Madrid would need a player to compete with Thibaut Courtois.
