Let’s start from the Xbox Adaptive Joystick a wired controller consisting of a single joystick, which can be paired with the aforementioned Adaptive Controller or a normal Xbox Wireless Controller. It includes four input buttons on the front, a standard analog stick and two additional buttons that perform the function of the shoulder buttons and analog triggers. All buttons are customizable. It will be available in 2025 exclusively through the Microsoft Store at a price of $29.99 . If you are interested, here is the Product Page .

Through the pages of Xbox Wire, Microsoft presented four new products compatible with Xbox Series X|S and PC designed to allow people with physical limitations to play to their favorite video games and which will therefore be added to the already popular Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Printable Custom Thumbsticks & 3rd Party Controllers

We continue with the customizable analog sticks, in various shapes and sizes to adapt to the needs of the user, which can be created with any 3D printer. They are compatible with the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Joystick. Among the available shapes we find those with a plate, dome, sphere, with the possibility of customizing the height and width. If you want, it is also possible create completely custom designs. This is a completely free project and available via the dedicated Xbox Lab page, at this address.

We then have two products made thanks to the collaboration between the Xbox team and third-party companies. The first is the8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controllera controller specially designed for gamers with limited mobility, featuring low-resistance buttons and highly sensitive Hall-effect joysticks, making gaming easier for everyone. All buttons are conveniently accessible on the top of the controller, which also features a non-slip silicone mat to keep it in place during gameplay. It is available for purchase now on 8BitDo official website at the price of $59.99shipping excluded.

Finally, we have the BioWave’s Proteus Controller. It is a modular controller consisting of two standard grips and four detachable and repositionable blocks as desired with different functions, including levers, buttons and directional arrows. It is possible to create over 100 million possible combinations. It is available for pre-order on the official BioWave website at this address with shipping expected in 2024.