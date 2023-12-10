The promotions continue GameStop Advent Calendarthat today, December 10thoffers us a series of offers related to Xbox Series and games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

You can consult the complete catalog of today’s discounts at this address. We remind you that the Advent Calendar promotions will be available until December 24th and change on a rotating basis every day. For this reason, if you are interested in one of the games on sale today, we suggest you take advantage of it, as today’s promotions will no longer be available at the stroke of midnight.

As for consoles, the Xbox Series S in the Carbon Black 1TB SSD variant is on promotion for 299.98 euros, with a discount of 30 euros on the total. Very interesting Xbox Series sold at the price of 429.98 euros, practically we are talking about around 190 euros discount on the total.

Both consoles are also available with the formula of purchase in installments with Xbox All Accessfor respectively 26.99 euros and 32.99 euros per month, which also includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.