University of São Paulo rose two positions compared to the previous ranking; of the top 7 classified, 6 are European

For the first time, a Brazilian university occupies the 8th position in the ranking – and the best in Latin America – according to the UI GreenMetric World University Ranking 2023, released on Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023), during COP28 (28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. A USP rose two positions compared to the previous ranking. In this edition, of the top seven classified, six are European and one is North American.

GreenMetric is a global network that brings together universities from around the world to develop projects aimed at environmental sustainability on their own campuses, in education and research related to the topic and in actions promoted within the community.

Evaluation criteria include collecting basic information about the size of the university and its zoning profile, whether urban, suburban or rural; the degree of green space, electricity consumption in relation to carbon footprint; transport, water use, waste management, configuration infrastructure, energy and climate change and education and research programs, policies, actions and communication in the area of ​​environmental sustainability.

Among Latin American universities, after USP, there is the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León (Mexico), in 16th position, and the Universidad del Rosario (Colombia), in 32nd. The Federal University of Lavras (Ufla) is the 2nd best positioned Brazilian, in 40th position.

The superintendent of Environmental Management at USP, Patricia Faga Iglecias Lemos, celebrated the result, since this is a ranking that considers many factors, and advancing one position makes all the difference.

”The closer we get to first place, the more difficult it becomes, as the ranking takes into account everything from energy use to natural resources, education and research. Therefore, the SGA team made a huge effort to plan and monitor actions, seeking to advance in the ranking”it says.

The professor also highlights the joint work between professors, staff and students, in addition to the support from the current Rectory management for USP to truly be more sustainable.

With information from Government of SP