The Aston Martin shakedown did not give any indications on the qualities of the AMR22, but the Silverstone team’s technicians returned to the headquarters (a stone’s throw from the track) satisfied with the data collected in the 100 km traveled on Friday by Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, on filming day at Silverstone Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The functional check that everything works properly has given a positive result, so the ground effect car edited by Andy Green can be sent to Barcelona for the first winter test session after having been completely reassembled and reassembled.

The “verdona” for now is the only ground-effect single-seater presented that has focused on the double bottom as an aerodynamic concept, while Haas and McLaren have chosen sloping bellies.

This philosophy brings to mind the memory of the Ferrari F92A, the curious single-seater of Jean Claude Migeot which in 1992 had used Jean Alesi and Ivan Capelli with little satisfaction. The concept, very innovative for the time, had not worked due to the bending of the bottom that made the red unstable aerodynamically and to the blow-by problems of the 12-cylinder engine.

Ferrari F92A the first F1 with double bottom in 1992 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The idea, however, was then taken up by Toro Rosso in 2011 with Giorgio Ascanelli’s STR03 and even that F1 powered by the 2.4-liter Ferrari V8 engine did not allow the drivers Jaime Alguersuari and Daniel Ricciardo to go beyond two eighth places. .

Aston Martin Racing AMR22 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The AMR22 impressed with its particularly generous shapes in the bellies: the radiators seem to be mounted in a more horizontal position precisely to allow for an air passage between the Venturi channels and the bellies to be exploited to feed the rear diffuser.

Read also:

To support this choice, the technicians were forced to open showy slits above the long side that copy the radiant masses. The vents to expel the heat of the Mercedes power unit are large, while the cooling vent is particularly small located above the upper anti-intrusion cone.

Aston Martin AMR22: the radiator outlet is very small Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

In reality, the mouth of the belly also shows a sort of “lid” which suggests the possibility of widening the mouth if the Mercedes engine was more “hungry” for air to ensure the reliability of the Brackley engine.

Aston Martin AMR22 with its technical particularities

The air intake to power the powerful 6-cylinder turbo of the Star has remained the classic one with the three-stage aibox that we know well, while in terms of cooling the front brakes seemed rather large, which in the filming day at Silverstone had been Partialized due to the cold that prevented the discs from going up to temperature.

At the aerodynamic level, the Aston Martin highlighted two curiosities: the last flap of the front wing, the adjustable one, is shaped in such a way as to favor the out wash effect of the flow towards the outside of the front wheel, while in the rear no the long vertical blow that was visible in the trailing edge of the side bulkhead which is integrated into the rear wing has escaped.