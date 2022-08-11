it’s coming gamescom, the most important video game event in Europe and with it, a series of games that both press and attendees can try. Now, Xbox He has already revealed the games that he will take to this long-awaited event and you surely want to know what they are.

The first thing you should know is that the gamescom 2022 It will be face-to-face, so once again fans will have the opportunity to enjoy many games, rows and the beautiful experience of interacting with dozens of players from all over the world.

On the other hand, Geoff Keighley will present a long conference of two hours that will be called Opening Night Live in which we will know 30 games of which there are several that have not yet been announced. After that, Xbox will have its respective presentation.

There is already a date for the opening night live of gamescom 2022.

The experience is seen to be very clear, both for attendees and those who will watch the conferences online. Just remember that the Opening Night Live It will take place on August 23. Tickets are even selling out, so if you happen to be in Cologne, Germany, you can shop around.

What are the games that Xbox will bring to gamescom 2022?

To the good fortune of many fans who attend the gamescom 2022, Xbox it’s only going to carry games that come out in the next 12 months. Nothing about products that we will have in 2 years, things that are a bit immediate and that are advanced, but what is it about? Here is a list.

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

grounded (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games)

Lies of P (Neowiz) High On Life (Squanch Games)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

Minecraft Legends (Mojang Studios & Blackbird Interactive / Xbox Game Studios)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful)

Sea of ​​Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)

It is likely that we will have more surprises of games without announcing, but, well, it is what there is at the moment, so we will have to take advantage of the opportunity.

On the other hand, there is also the issue of what time the streams will be and well, that situation is no longer so great for the Latam region because the late morning is going to get good.

The Xbox stream from Cologne, Germany will be on August 25th and will last 6 hours of which many may be gameplay videos and more.

Argentina: 9:00 a.m.

Chile: 8:00 a.m.

Colombia: 7:00 a.m.

Mexico: 7:00 a.m.

If you don’t have to go to school or work, you’re going to win, so take the opportunity to watch the Xbox conference on gamescom 2022.

Are you going to wake up early to be aware of this event?