Cruz Azul is not having the start of the tournament that it would have liked. The Celeste Machine has let out different elements this summer and the results have not come under Diego Aguirre’s orders. The loss of Santiago Giménez, their best scorer of the season, has been a very hard blow for the cement team. In this sense, the directive works at forced marches to add a forward of guarantees.
Currently Cruz Azul has Iván Morales and Gonzalo Carneiro to cover the position, but a nine of prosapia is needed to aspire to obtain better results. According to the most recent reports, the cement board is looking for Adolfo Gaich, CSKA Moscow striker. The 23-year-old Argentine striker is of interest to the Machine and could be the one chosen to join the team for the 2022 Opening of Liga MX.
According to figures from the Transfermarkt portal, the record of the footballer from Córdoba has an approximate value of 3 million euros. In mid-2020, the Russian team put up 8.5 million euros to hire the player from San Lorenzo de Almagro, so they would seek to recover a good part of their investment in the event of a sale.
Cruz Azul explores other alternatives to strengthen its lead, among these options are Michael Estrada and Alfredo Morelos. The Liga MX transfer market will close on September 5. That is the deadline for the cement workers to add one last reinforcement.
By this date, matchday 12 of the season will have already been played. Will Adolfo Gaich reach the Celestial Machine?
#striker #seek #sign #Cruz #Azul #replace #Santiago #Giménez
Leave a Reply