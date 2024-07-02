Apparently Xbox is down: for about two hours users have been reporting the inability to access their profile and therefore any content or service. A few minutes ago Microsoft managed to identify the problem and is working to resolve it.

By visiting the page dedicated to checking the status of Xbox, all the functions are active except, precisely, the item relating to account and profile. Unfortunately, we are talking about a key element to access games on console, cloud and Game Pass.

“We are aware of the fact that Some users have been disconnected from Xbox LIVE“, reads a post published by Xbox Support on Twitter. “We are investigating! Please follow this account and the Xbox Status page for updates on the situation.”