Apparently Xbox is down: for about two hours users have been reporting the inability to access their profile and therefore any content or service. A few minutes ago Microsoft managed to identify the problem and is working to resolve it.
By visiting the page dedicated to checking the status of Xbox, all the functions are active except, precisely, the item relating to account and profile. Unfortunately, we are talking about a key element to access games on console, cloud and Game Pass.
“We are aware of the fact that Some users have been disconnected from Xbox LIVE“, reads a post published by Xbox Support on Twitter. “We are investigating! Please follow this account and the Xbox Status page for updates on the situation.”
Inevitably we return to the usual discussion
Although situations like the one that occurred in the last few hours tend to occur rarely, every time it happens we find ourselves reflecting on how fragile current digital infrastructures are.
In fact, a single inconvenience is enough to prevent the use of any contentgiven the various interdependencies in particular on the Microsoft platform, which is confidently focusing on services such as Xbox Game Pass.
We will update this story as soon as the resolution of the issue and the return to full functionality of the Xbox infrastructure is announced, which as mentioned appears not to have been fully operational as of approximately 8:00 PM this evening.
#Xbox #problems #access #reported #Microsoft #working #solve
Leave a Reply