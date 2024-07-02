24-hour weather alert in 9 Italian regions. A new cluster of cold air that, from the evening of Tuesday 2 July, brings scattered showers and thunderstorms to the North, in particular to Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. Based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting the various areas of the country, could determine some hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities.

The warning foresees scattered precipitation from Tuesday evening, mainly in the form of showers or thunderstorms, over Lombardy, especially central-eastern areas, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, hail and strong gusts of wind. Based on the expected and ongoing phenomena, the day of Wednesday 3 July, yellow alert in Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Umbria, in most of Veneto and in part of Lombardy, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata and Calabria.

The weather and criticality framework expected for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general rules of conduct to be followed in case of bad weather. The information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the prevention actions adopted are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.