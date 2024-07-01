Crunchyroll announced that it will handle the theatrical distribution of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Infinity Castle. At the moment, a date for the European distribution of the work has not yet been established, but we know that it will be a trilogy of films that will serve as the final story arc for the series thus bringing it to its conclusion.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, below which you can find further details thanks to the press release issued by the company.

THE MUCH-ANTICIPATED DEMON SLAYER STORY: KIMETSU NO YAIBA: INFINITY CASTLE COMES TO THEATRES IN AN EPIC TRILOGY

Crunchyroll Acquires Worldwide Rights (Except Some Asian Territories)

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the film in three parts, bringing the pinnacle of the Shonen saga to audiences.

Rome (June 30, 2024) – As the final episode of the arc airs today Hashira Training Of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaCrunchyroll, the home of anime worldwide, has announced that it has acquired the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Infinity Castlewhich will arrive exclusively in cinemas around the world as aepic film trilogy.

The three films will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment worldwide, excluding select Asian territories including Japan. There is no official release date yet. The three-part cinematic event represents the final arc and culmination of the wildly popular and award-winning shonen anime series.

“Demon Slayer has been a phenomenal franchise and we at Crunchyroll are happy to have been a part of it from the beginning,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic pop cultural events of our time when it arrives in theaters.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga series published under SHUEISHA’s JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The franchise has won the admiration of millions of fans around the world since its debut in 2018. The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to make him human again her younger sister Nezuko after she was transformed into a demon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first aired in april 2019 with Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arcfollowed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, from the television series Mugen Train Arc And Entertainment District Arc in October 2021 and from The Katana Smiths Village Arc in April 2023. In 2023, the Swordsmith Village Arc debuted on Crunchyroll, shortly after the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village-. It started in 2024 Hashira Training Arcfollowing the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To Hashira Training-. The animation production is by ufotable.

The latest films – Mugen Train, -To the Swordsmith Village-, And -To the Hashira Training- – have achieved critical and box office success.Mugen Train currently holds the record for the highest-grossing anime film of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time worldwide, with nearly $500 million at the box office. It is currently the second-highest-grossing anime film of all time at the US box office. On Rotten Tomatoes it also received 98% positive reviews from critics and 99% from audiences (with over 10,000 verified reviews).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

