Pavel Brittner won the fifth stage of the Return to Spain, the one that took place this Wednesday between Fuente del Maestre and Seville, 177 kilometers, in which the Slovenian, Primoz Roglicremained in the lead and Einer Rubio He remains the best Colombian overall.

The stage was calm, despite everything. However, the riders were very tense, as they faced difficult sections with falls, strong winds and high speeds.

Calm?

The team leaders took cover and left the limelight to the breakaway riders, the cyclists who wanted to seek the day’s glory from afar.

The end was very fast and 10 km from the finish line there was a crash in the group in which Rui Costathe Portuguese rider from the EF team, got the worst of it.

The group sought the end of the stage and found it in an alley where the final sprint took place and after which Roglic and the leaders of the general classification did not suffer.

Primoz Roglic Photo:EFE Share

Rubio was first and foremost ready to safeguard his leader, Enric Mas, who kept his third position in a general classification that did not undergo major changes.

The Vuelta a España is looking to end the first week with Roglic well escorted by his teammates from the Red Bull team, who from now on will try to help him win the Vuelta.

This Thursday the sixth stage will be completed between Jerez de la Frontera and Yunquera, of 185 kilometers, with a third-category mountain prize finish.