He King Charles III This Wednesday, December 25, he directed his traditional christmas messagein which he thanked the medical treatment received by him and his family during the cancer illness and also recalled the suffering of the victims of conflicts in the world.

This is the third Christmas message from the son of Queen Elizabeth II since his proclamation as King. This year, the speech was recorded for the first time since 2006, outside one of the royal residences. Specifically, it was filmed from the Fitzrovia chapel, in London, and was broadcast at 3:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. Spanish time- on radio and television.

The sovereign, 76 years old, referred in his Christmas message to “the thousands of professionals and volunteers in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth who, with their skill and the kindness of their hearts, care for others, often at a cost to themselves.”

In this sense, King Carlos III has made reference to his own experience as a prostate cancer patient and that of his daughter-in-law. Kate Middletonalso diagnosed with the same disease. «We all go through some form of suffering. at some stage of our life, whether mental or physical (…) The degree to which we help each other – and receive support from others, whether we are people of faith or not – is a measure of our civilization as nations. , he assured.









“From a personal point of viewI want to express a special and sincere thank you to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of the disease, and contributed to provide the strength, care and comfort we needed», declared the monarch, undergoing cancer treatment since February.

A memory of the victims of world conflicts

In his third Christmas message, King Carlos III also wanted to remember the victims of world conflicts. After remembering the veterans he met in June during the 80th anniversary of D-Day of the Second World War, the monarch noted that, in previous years, it was thought that “such tragic events rarely occur in the modern era”.

However, he said, “on this Christmas Day we cannot help but think of those for whom the devastating effects of the conflict – in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere – represent a daily threat to life and livelihood».

Charles III, who is also supreme ruler of the Church of England, mentioned in his Christmas speech “the humanitarian organizations who work tirelessly to bring vital help” and noted that the “example” that Jesus set in helping those who suffer “is timeless and universal.”

The sovereign pointed out that, when attending the assembly of the leaders of the Commonwealthwas able to confirm again “how diversity of culture, ethnicity and faith provides strength, not weakness.” “One more time, hear is a recurring theme in the Nativity story. “Mary, the mother of Jesus, listened to the Angel who revealed to her a different future full of hope for all people,” he said.

“This remains true today for people of good will around the world. And it is with this in mind that I wish you and all your loved ones a Christmas full of joy and peace», concluded the monarch.