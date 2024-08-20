Megan Spurr, senior community lead for Xbox Game Pass, introduced the new Game Pass Standard tier as a middle ground between the basic Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate, which is increasingly looking like the biggest draw of the entire offering.

The initiative is currently only intended for users registered as Xbox Insiders, meaning it is a sort of preview of the service that will start later in September, and obviously it is aimed at those who are not already subscribed to the service, but it is an early launch compared to the launch scheduled for September 12, allowing you to see more precisely what it is about.

Microsoft has launched a new Test for Xbox Insiders which allows you to try Xbox Game Pass Standard the new intermediate tier of Microsoft’s subscription, with the promotional price of 1 dollar, also reporting some details on this subscription level such as the fact that it will see the arrival of some games “after 12 months or more” vs. Game Pass Ultimate .

How Game Pass Standard Works

Game Pass Standard replaces the current Game Pass Console, but with a few changes: price The price in Italy is 12.99 euros per month and includes the possibility of playing online multiplayer, access to discounts and promotions and a vast catalogue of hundreds of games that can be freely downloaded and played.

Game Pass Tier Summary Chart

One of the main variations, however, is the fact that will no longer have first party titles available at launch.

On this point, Spurr also made an interesting clarification in his presentation today, but once again remained a bit vague: “Some games that will be included in Game Pass Ultimate (new day one games or other introductions) will not be immediately available in Game Pass Standard and may be added to the library at a later date (which may be delayed by 12 months or more and will vary by game).”

The statement remains rather vague and open but suggests the usual “case by case” approach for which it is difficult to find a standard rule. In essence, some games (first party, games available on day one on Ultimate or others) could arrive late by a year or more in the Game Pass Standard catalog, but we await more precise information on the matter.

In the meantime, to take part in the early trial of the subscription, if you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription, you can join the Xbox Insider program through the app with the Insider Hub.