Genshin Impact revealed a new moment for the video game, now that the Natlan region has arrived, the release of the title for the Xbox Series X/S platform and its respective Game Pass was also announced. Gamescom showed us a new moment for the adventure.

Genshin Impact Coming to Xbox on November 20, 2024so autumn will come with everything. Thanks to the trailer we also managed to take a new look at the graphics and attacks of the installment. There will be fantastic creatures!

Genshin Impact It was released on September 28, 2020, and is a free-to-play video game that monetizes with its gacha system. It is available for Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, PS4, and PS5. And after the new update, very soon for XBOX.

Genshin Impact is a free role-playing game in which the player embarks on a journey that will be full of adventures, the main objective is to find a familiar – we can see different types with various skills – However, things will be more complicated when the character faces self-growth.

Version 5.0 of Genshin Impact announced events following the opening of Natlan:

Phase 1

Increased chance of “Splash-Splash Wavebreaker” #Mualani (Hydro) and “Scarlet Leaves Chase Wild Waves” #KaedeharaKazuha (Anemo) appearing

Phase 2

Increased chance of “Fire Hunt” #Kinich (Dendro) and “Eutimia’s Plane” #RaidenShogun (Electro) appearing

Kachina will also appear in the “Sharktacular Surfari” and “Leaves in the Wind” Wish Events, where it will receive a large increase in drop rate.

And soon the entire adventure will be available to Xbox XS players as well.

About Genshin Impact anime

Genshin Impact It is one of the most popular video games of MiHoYothe Chinese developer, announced an anime some time ago, we know that the new adaptation will be in charge of Ufotable, one of the most sophisticated animation houses in Japan.

We expect the anime to arrive sometime in 2025, and it has already been announced that a new installment of the franchise would already have a title in production: Honkai: Star Rail, a player favorite. The franchise’s road to success has only just begun.

