Estefanía Unzubetter known on social networks such as Verdeliss, has returned to make an extreme delete after beating the record of Spain of the 100 kilometers With a 7 -hour chrono 47 minutes and 46 seconds, in a race played in Australia. Beyond registration and distance, the merit of the ‘influencer’ is double, and a little less than three weeks ago that completed the World Marathon Challengeachieving the least time among all participants. In this test, the Navarra played seven marathons in seven consecutive days and on seven different continents. In addition, it should be noted that Verdeliss is 39 years old and has been the mother of eight children, which has not prevented him from spraying the brand of Mireia Sosa, which had had since 2003 with a time of 7: 52.21. The Ederki club athlete has reduced the brand in almost five minutes.

Verdeliss is conquering deeds, records, awards and records. You have to remember that it is the Current 100 kilometers Spanish championconquered last May with a mark of 7: 59.30, something he also did after running twelve marathons in twelve months. Although the ‘influencer’ and businesswoman played this last race on Saturday participating in the Australian championship, the time difference has caused that it has not been until Sunday when she has transcended her new record of Spain.

«I want to cry with emotion. To think that my name will appear forever as a history of Spanish athletics … », Verdeliss explained in its social networks after being the second absolute classified in goal, first in the female category, in completing the Australian championship, which was played in A 5 kilometers circuit In Cambberra. On this occasion, the Navarra athlete had not announced this new challenge in Australia: «I know… I owe you many explanations and I have them in the bedroom, a word that I will share all these days. But basically I didn’t want to add pressures, it was my ‘move’, A pending issue Between 100k and me, ”he explained.

Unzu proclaimed champion of the World Marathon Challenge On April 6, after completing seven marathons in seven consecutive days held in Antarctica, Cape Cabo (South Africa), Perth (Australia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Madrid, Fortaleza (Brazil) and Miami (United States ). She was the first woman to cross the goal in all the tests except in Miami and the absolute in five of them.