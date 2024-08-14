Microsoft has introduced a compact mode for the Xbox Game Bar on PCdesigned specifically for handhelds like ASUS’ ROG Ally and who knows, maybe we’ll even see it on a possible portable Xbox.

Currently available only to Xbox Insider Program members.the Xbox Game Bar’s Compact Mode allows you to view the overlay’s features in a compact way, revolutionizing the (dispersive) interface we are used to.

The original design It was made for desktop usebut in the case of handhelds (or, more simply, when connecting a controller) it has always proved cumbersome to use, and the compact mode should finally solve the problem.

“We’re excited to announce that Compact Mode is now available in Game Bar for Xbox Insiders,” Microsoft wrote in a statement. “Compact Mode is a new experience that Simplify the Game Barmaking it more intuitive and easier to navigate on small screens, Windows PDAs, and when playing with a controller.”

“To use this feature, open the Game Bar, go to the Settings widget, under General, and enable the Compact Mode switch.”