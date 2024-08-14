The massacre of cyclists on the roads continues, with 6 victims in the last week alone, while from January to August the figure is dramatically much higher, with 120 deaths in 8 months. A record for the last six years according to data collected by the ASAPS-SAPIDATA Cyclists Observatory: after the 18 deaths in January, February counted 7 victims, 15 in March, 14 in April and as many in May, 18 in June, 25 confirmed in July and 9 in August.

Half over 65

Since the beginning of the year, 108 men and 12 women have died. Fifty-eight of the cyclists were over 65 years old, many in collisions with cars, with two cases of piracy in Parabiago in the Milan area and in Portogruaro in the province of Venice.

As for the regions, Lombardy is in the lead, with a fifth of the deaths at a national level with 25 cyclists dead; here are the other regions:

The list of Regions

LOMBARDY: 25

EMILIA ROMAGNA: 20

VENETO: 15

CAMPANIA: 8

PIEDMONT: 8

FRIULI-VENEZIA-GIULIA: 8

SICILY: 8

LAZIO: 7

TUSCANY: 6

SARDINIA: 3

PUGLIA: 3

TRENTO AUTHORITIES PROVINCE: 3

PROV.AUT.BOLZANO: 2

ABRUZZO: 2

Once again, to raise public awareness, ASAPS has activated the geolocalization of fatal road accidents in Italy with the involvement of cyclists. ASAPS will continue to provide the sad numbers in real time over the next few months, as a specialized agency for road safety.