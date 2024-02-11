Judgments | A large batch of drugs came from Holland, the courier picked up the packages from K-market and transported them in a sports bag

The man agreed to pick up the narcotics from K-market and unpacked the packages in the hotel room. He was convicted of a serious drug offence.

Narcotics receiving from two different K-markets, unpacking and repacking the mail sent a man born in 1996 to a prison sentence of 5 years and 9 months. It is a narcotics crime classified as a serious crime.

According to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, the man had picked up and opened two postal packages in a hotel room in Finland, which contained a very large batch of narcotics, containing two very dangerous narcotics. The man had identified one of the substances as ecstasy and suspected the other as ketamine based on its appearance.

After this, the man had inquired from his client about the quality and quantity of the substance contained in the packages without getting an answer to his question. After that, the man had packed the ingredients in a sports bag and set out to transport them according to the instructions he had received from his client. The transport task had been agreed upon in Holland. The events take place in October and November of 2022.

According to the man, he had intended to have a previous debt cleared in return for committing the crime. It is indisputable that the man received 1,000 euros for acting as a narcotics driver. The amount had been paid by the entity that had planned the drug crime.

Only based on the quantity and quality of the drugs, the punishment would be closer to ten years. However, the Court of Appeal and the district court considered that the man's behavior can be compared to the task of a courier.

The Helsinki District Court sentenced the man to six years and six months in prison for a serious drug crime in April last year. The man appealed his sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. In his appeal to the Court of Appeal, he pleaded that he had been pressured and threatened with violence.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal ended up reducing the sentence imposed by the district court by nine months. The Court of Appeal gave its decision on Friday.

The mitigating factor for the man's punishment was taken into account, among other things, by the fact that he has confessed to the act, helped catch his employer and investigated the act to the extent possible.

The Court of Appeal also considered the man's remuneration for the task to be low. According to the Court of Appeal, there was also no reason to doubt the man's account of some degree of pressure to commit the crime.

The man was ordered to remain in custody. The judgment is not binding.