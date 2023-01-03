At CES 2023, Asus announced ROG Raikiri Pro the first tri-mode controller Xbox certified usable on PC, notebook and Xbox Series X|S, featuring a OLED displays integrated into the front and highly customizable. The launch is expected during the second half of 2023.

The ROG Raikiri Pro can connect via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz RF or USB cable. The OLED mini-display on the front can be customized with images, text or custom animations. Alternatively it can be used to display the state of charge of the controller, the indicators of the profile and the microphone.

The back of the ROG Raikiri Pro

Two buttons on the top of Raikiri Pro allow users to switch between controller profiles during a game. Furthermore, i four rear keys left and right can be programmed for game commands as hotkeys or to set the sensitivity of the joystick sticks.

It is possible too adjust the vibrations, dead zones and other settings via the Armory Crate app. Additionally, physical trigger locks allow you to set travel handling for both triggers. ROG Raikiri Pro also integrates an ESS DAC to deliver quality audio, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a mute button.