The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said, in an interview with GloboNews that the government is working so that the interest rate on the payroll loan for retirees is below 2%. According to Costa, joint work is being carried out with the Ministries of Finance, Labor and Social Security, which will “seek, listening to the market, listening to Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica, a number that is less than 2, 14%, which is what the banks were practicing”.

He also pointed out that the rate will exceed 1.7%.

According to Costa, the final decision on the matter should be taken by next Tuesday.