From: Helmi Krappitz and Martina Lippl

In Venice, the water of the Canal Grande suddenly glows green – the cause has been solved. But many questions are still open.

Update from May 30, 1:30 p.m.: The mystery of the unusually green colored Grand Canal in Venice has apparently been solved. A non-toxic substance – fluorescein – has been detected in sewage samples, according to the Veneto Regional Agency for Environmental Protection ARPAV. Toxic elements were not detected in the samples. The final test report is expected in the next few days. Fluorescein is also used in tests in sewer networks, it said. However, it is still unclear where the liquid actually comes from.

Unusual phenomenon in Venice

The bright green phenomenon startled residents on the Grand Canal in Venice on Sunday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the water at the Rialto Bridge was discolored. It quickly turned out that the color attack on the lagoon city is non-toxic (see the first report from May 29).

Was it a mistake or the action of an angry loner who wants to draw attention to the “evils” in the city, asks the local newspaper La Nouva Venice. Because, Venice had no sewage system and therefore anything thrown down the sinks or toilets would end up in the city’s sewers.

Mysterious incident in Italy: water in Venice suddenly turns green

First report from May 29, 2023, 1:30 p.m.: Venice – The authorities are puzzled because the water in the lagoon city shone in a striking color on Sunday. A shimmering green liquid lay on the water surface of the Grand Canal at the Rialto Bridge, a popular sight among tourists in the city of Venice, Italy. The reasons are still unclear, a protest action is not excluded.

Venice: Green color in the Grand Canal probably harmless

Veneto Region President Luca Zaia said on Twitter that the prefect for local security had called an emergency meeting with the police to determine the cause of the “veil of bright green liquid”. According to the fire department, together with the environmental protection agency Arpa Veneto, they took samples to examine them. The evaluation of the samples found that it is likely to be a coloring organic agent that is used in water inspections or in caving, Zaia announced on Twitter on Monday. There is no risk of water pollution in Venice.

Protest actions: Unclear whether this is an action by climate activists

The reason for the appearance of the green color is still unclear. No person or group has yet claimed responsibility for the intentional discoloration of the water. Nevertheless, Zaia criticized that Venice had become a “stage for action”. The local newspaper La Nouva Venice According to the police, they are investigating whether it was actually a protest by climate activists. Just last weekend, a group of activists dyed the water in the Trevi Fountain in Rome black with biochar.

A discoloration of the Grand Canal as a protest would not be the first. As early as 1968, the artist Nicolás Garcia Uriburu from Argentina colored the water green. He wanted to draw attention to water pollution. (dpa/hk)