NVIDIA announced the laptops GeForce RTX 40 Serieswhich will use the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, which offers the company’s greatest generational leap in performance and energy efficiency in terms of technology.

These new GeForce RTX 40 computers are reportedly up to 3x more power efficient than the previous generation and bring Ada architecture, NVIDIA DLSS 3 and fifth-generation Max-Q technologies to laptops for the first time.

Laptops in this series offer up to 4x the performance in AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 complete with full ray tracing with the new RT Overdrive mode.

“With the Ada architecture, we set out to transform the performance and power efficiency of gaming and creator laptops.said Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President of GeForce Business at NVIDIA. “New RTX 40 Series Delivers Enthusiast-Class Performance In Laptops As Thin As 14-Inch, A New Milestone”.

Laptops are coming with three different models with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series

The new laptops with GeForce RTX 40 Series are faster than the previous generation flagship and use only a third of the GPU power. They also offer gameplay at 80fps and 1440p and render scenes in Blender, which used to take two and a half hours, down to just 10 minutes.

RTX 4050 laptops start at $999 USD and will be available from February 22.

According to the information revealed by Nvidia, with the RTX 40-series laptop GPU technology, 14-inch laptops are up to twice as fast as a PlayStation 5 but at one-sixth the size.

Gamers can play graphically intense AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing and DLSS. Connecting ultraportable laptops to external monitors turns them into desktop gaming rigs or creative studios.

On the other hand, GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops will be available starting February 8 from various manufacturers such as Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and Samsung.

