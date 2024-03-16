Barcelona (AFP)

Barcelona's Spanish coach, Xavi Hernandez, believes that Paris Saint-Germain is a candidate to win when they meet in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in football.

Although Paris Saint-Germain is still chasing its first title in the first continental competition, Xavi believes that his team, which has won the prestigious title five times, does not have the status of a candidate.

Xavi, who will face his former coach Luis Enrique, who was crowned coach with Barcelona in winning the continental title in 2015, said, “I give them the status of candidates. We have won more titles in the Champions League, but their financial situation, contracting with players “compared” to our ability to spend, the situation is not the same.”

He continued in a press conference, “But they will not win against us with hope, desire and dream. We watched the draw together and the players are optimistic and looking forward to the competition, and we must show that on the field. It is easy to talk and then offer nothing on the field. We must speak on the field and show our talent.” “And our value.”

Saint-Germain, led by Kylian Mbappe, beat Barcelona 5-2 on aggregate in the 2021 edition’s eighth-final.

However, Barcelona, ​​led by Enrique, overcame a 0-4 deficit in the first leg of the 2017 semi-final to a historic 6-1 victory in the second leg at Camp Nou.

Xavi praised Enrique, who is currently supervising the French capital team, “They are one of the most difficult teams we would have faced. I know Luis Enrique and his technical staff well. He is a brilliant coach and they are working excellently, but I have confidence and hope, and hosting the return match is a positive thing for us.”

The defending Spanish League champion will travel to Paris for the first leg on April 10, before hosting the alternative Montjuïc Stadium for the return match on the 16th.

This week, Barcelona visits Atletico Madrid, fourth in the league standings, six points behind the Blaugrana.