Spider-Man still remains one of the public’s favorite superheroes and has just received a great new reinterpretation in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so it’s no wonder that cosplayers continue to take inspiration from the brand, as we see with this Spider Gwen cosplay from nic_the_pixie.

So let’s see Gwen Stacy in Spider-Gwen version perfectly reproduced in this reinterpretation of the excellent cosplayer, which closely resembles the version of the character seen in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, of which it seems to be an accurate representation.

With the second part available in theaters these days and which has already garnered great acclaim from critics, the new animated version of Spider-Gwen is gaining more fans. In this case, she is staged with the usual irony of nic_the_pixie, which does not give up some original touches, such as the presence of cobwebs to play with.

The cosplayer used a costume which closely follows that of the animated film, but it is above all the hair and make-up that recall the typical features and characteristics of the character seen in the film in question, particularly charismatic. The result is truly remarkable.

