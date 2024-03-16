According to the X Shiina account, a leaker considered a sort of point of reference regarding upcoming news for Fortnitethere might be a truly unexpected crossover planned for the Epic Games game: it would in fact be a collaboration with The Binding of Isaac.

According to what was reported by the leaker in question, Epic Games would have contacted Edmund McMullen, the famous indie developer responsible for the particular roguelike game in question, to find an agreement through which to develop the peculiar collaboration with Fortnite.

At the moment, it seems that the issue is still totally under discussion, so there shouldn't be anything actually ready yet and the waiting times could be very long.