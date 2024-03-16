According to the X Shiina account, a leaker considered a sort of point of reference regarding upcoming news for Fortnitethere might be a truly unexpected crossover planned for the Epic Games game: it would in fact be a collaboration with The Binding of Isaac.
According to what was reported by the leaker in question, Epic Games would have contacted Edmund McMullen, the famous indie developer responsible for the particular roguelike game in question, to find an agreement through which to develop the peculiar collaboration with Fortnite.
At the moment, it seems that the issue is still totally under discussion, so there shouldn't be anything actually ready yet and the waiting times could be very long.
Two styles that are difficult to combine
This is rather curious because these are two very distant and different games in terms of structure and atmosphere, but also in general characterization.
In fact, it is not easy to predict how characters and elements from The Binding of Isaac could be transferred to the world of Fortnite and with the typical style of the Epic Games game, but it is also true that we have seen so many bizarre collaborations within the battle royale concerned that we cannot rule out any possibility.
At this point we are awaiting any developments on the issue, taking into account that it is a rumor but that the source has often proven to be correct in the past. In the meantime, we remind you that Fortnite: Chapter 5 Season 2, “Myths and Mortals”, started last week.
