Sydney (AFP)

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez confirmed that his team needs to be rebuilt after a turbulent season, but refused to confirm whether Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would be one of the players coming to his ranks.

The Catalan team finished the local league 13 points behind the champion Real Madrid after losing in the last round at home to Villarreal 0-2, and also lost 4 of the last nine matches in various competitions.

Barcelona is on a tour of Australia, where it will play a friendly match against a match that brings together the most prominent star of the Australian League.

Xavi said in a press conference on Tuesday in Sydney: We have to develop our performance significantly next season, we have developed a lot since November, alluding to the date when he took over the team’s training, succeeding Ronald Koeman, when the team was ranked ninth in the League.

Despite Xavi’s success in getting the team back on track by qualifying for the Champions League next season, he was eliminated from the European League “Europe League” by Eintracht Frankfurt, who later culminated in his victory over Scottish Rangers on penalties.

Xavi added: I think we are on the right path, we have to feel positive. But next season we have to be more competitive and win the Champions League, why not, because we can’t go into another season without winning titles, we have the plan in that regard.

On the other hand, Xavi refused to confirm whether he wanted to obtain the services of the Polish top scorer in the ranks of Bayern Munich, in light of the statements of the latter’s agent, Benny Zahavi, with the intention of his client leaving the Bavarian team.

“I cannot confirm Lewandowski or any other names,” he said. Of course we are making efforts and in fact we have to complete the development process.

“When we want to announce new players, we will do so, but it is not the right time now,” he added.