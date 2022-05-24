Canada says it will ban two of the largest Chinese manufacturers (Huawei and ZT) of telecommunications equipment from working on its 5G phone networks. Francois-Philippe Champagne says the move will improve Canada’s mobile Internet services as well “Will protect the safety of Canadians”.

But Huawei Canada said it was “Disappointed” from the decision, which he said to be purely “policy”.

“This is an unfortunate political decision that has nothing to do with cybersecurity or any of the technologies in question,” a statement read. Several nations, including the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and New Zealand, they have already imposed restrictions on companies.

The four countries, along with Canada, form an intelligence sharing agreement called “Five Eyes”. It evolved during the Cold War as a mechanism for monitoring the Soviet Union and sharing confidential information.

Canada’s announcement was widely expected, as its allies had already banned Huawei and ZTE from their high-speed networks. Speaking to reporters in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Champagne said the decision came later “A thorough review by our security agencies and a consultation with our closest allies”.

“Let me be very clear: We will always protect the safety and security of Canadians and take all necessary actions to safeguard our telecommunications infrastructure,” he added. “In a 5G world, at a time when we rely more and more on our network in our daily life, this is the right decision.”

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Ottawa told Reuters news agency Beijing sees security concerns raised by Canada as a “Pretext for political manipulation”.

Huawei accuses Canada of collusion, the other point of view

The China spokesman also accused Canada of partnering with the United States to crack down on Chinese companies. The Chinese embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the press and refused, through a very intense press blackout, even with the famous BBC asking further and legitimate clarifications.

Huawei Canada claimed that its equipment was “Check carefully” by the government and security agencies and added that “There were no security incidents caused by Huawei equipment.”

“Huawei’s ban on equipment and services will result in a significant economic loss in Canada and increase the cost of communications for Canadian consumers”reads a note. “Unfortunately, this decision is beyond our control as a company. However, we will do everything possible to protect the legitimate rights and interests of our customers, partners and ourselves ”.

Meanwhile, ZTE said it rejected the “Premise” of the Canadian government announcement, saying it was “Highly speculative”.

“We have always adhered to international standards and best practices, opening our cybersecurity labs to allow regulators and stakeholders to verify the safety of ZTE products,” the company said.

5G, or fifth generation, is the latest upgrade to mobile internet networks offering much higher data download and upload speeds. It also allows multiple devices to access the Internet at the same time.

The upgrade was needed, as mobile data usage is on the rise as the popularity of video and music streaming grows. This is prompting governments and mobile phone network operators to improve their telecommunications infrastructure.

The Canadian government’s decision means that telecom companies in the country will no longer be able to use equipment manufactured by Huawei and ZTE. Companies that have already installed equipment made by Chinese manufacturers will now have to remove it, Champagne said.

Canada first announced a review of Huawei equipment in September 2018. Some of China’s largest technology and telecom companies have been targeted in recent years by the governments of the United States and other Western nations. for national security issues.

In November, US President Joe Biden signed a law preventing companies deemed security threats from receiving new telecommunications equipment licenses in the country. It means that the equipment of HuaweiZTE and three other Chinese companies are banned for use in US telecommunications networks.