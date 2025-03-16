03/16/2025



Updated at 09: 01h.





Four young people, Two women and two 21 -year -old men And Natural of Madrid, they have died on Saturday night after the vehicle in which they were traveling through the CA-643, at the height of the port of Lunada, left the road and cleared around a hillside about 200 meters.

112 Emergency Care Center of the Cantabria Government received the warning call Around 10 pm on Saturday From the mobile phone of one of the occupants of the wrecked vehicle, which sent an automatic alert after detecting the impact.

Until the place of the events they moved to attend the firefighters of the Emergency Park of Villacarriedo, Firefighters of Santander, the Civil Guard of Traffic, Highway maintenance staff and of the health service 061.

In addition, they participated in the rescue work of the wrecked vehicle and the deceased occupant occupants of the government’s rescue because tourism was in an area of ​​very difficult access, as reported by the Executive.