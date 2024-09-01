Suspended in Brazil, the social network defines the determinations of the STF minister as “illegal”

OX released, this Sunday (September 1, 2024), the full text of one of the decisions by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes that later led to the blocking of the social network in Brazil. Before, it was kept confidential. Here is the document (PDF – 3 MB).

The petition, dated August 18, blocked active bank accounts, cars, boats and aircraft belonging to X in Brazil and to the company’s then legal representative, Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. It also prohibited banking transactions and monetization of the social network.

The decision was made after the social network failed to comply with a previous order from Moraes, which ordered the blocking of profiles for allegedly publishing anti-democratic messages – among them, that of the senator Val’s Milestones (We can).

THE “Alexander Files”, profile created by X to expose the STF decisions, stated that the orders were “illegal”.

“In short, he explains that anyone who seeks to expose him or his accomplices – in any way – must be silenced in the name of ‘democracy’”he said.

Then, he transcribed the minister’s accusations against the senator and defended him. “In today’s Brazil, directing intimidating words at those in power is a crime”he stated.

Read the publications of Alexandre Files this Sunday (1st.set):

CONTEXT: DECISION OF AUGUST 18



“In an August 18 ruling, Alexandre de Moraes justified some of his illegal orders. In short, he explains that anyone who seeks to expose him or his accomplices — in any way — must be silenced in the name of ‘democracy.’”

“We next focus on Moraes’ accusations against a sitting Brazilian Senator, Marcos do Val, based on do Val’s social media posts. For these ‘crimes,’ Moraes ordered the platforms to silence Senator do Val by blocking all of his social media accounts, in violation of Articles 5 and 220 of the Brazilian Federal Constitution.”

COMPLAINT AGAINST DELEGATE

“Moraes claims that Senator Val committed a crime in the following post (now deleted), by denouncing Federal Police Chief Fabio Alvarez Shor for acting as a henchman for Moraes and violating the human rights of Brazilians under Moraes’ orders. Pointing out that Moraes and the Federal Police Chief are involved in human rights violations is now a crime in Brazil.”

VIDEO BY MARIANA EUSTÁQUIO

“Similarly, Moraes considers it a crime that Senator do Val ‘reposted on his social media Instagram a video published by teenager Mariana Volf Pedro Eustaquio,’ daughter of journalist Oswaldo Eustaquio Filho. In the video, ‘the children who were filmed were allegedly victims of Federal Police Officer Fábio Alvarez Shor, for alleged abuse committed during the execution of search and seizure warrants.’” EXPOSURE OF PF CONDUCT “According to Moraes, the post below, now deleted by Senator do Val, was also a crime because it threatened to expose criminal conduct by members of the Federal Police who acted under the direction of Alexandre de Moraes.” RESPONSE TO SENATOR’S POST “Moraes also disputes the following now-deleted post by the Senator. Moraes does not even allege that the post is false. His complaint appears to be that the post embarrassed him and the Brazilian Federal Police.“

“Finally, Moraes considers it a crime for Senator Val to say that he would ‘investigate’ the Federal Police that executes Moraes’ orders, because Senator Val’s references to an investigation were ‘intimidating.’ In today’s Brazil, directing intimidating words at those in power is a crime.”

“ALEXANDRE FILES”